John Harbaugh stands up for Baltimore and its people

AP

Over the weekend, the City of Baltimore landed in the crosshairs of the Tweeter-in-Chief, with President Donald Trump targeting Representative Elijah Cummings and his district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and a place where “[n]o human being would want to live.” On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Baltimore.

“Well, I can just tell you this: My wife, my daughter, and me, we love Baltimore,” Harbaugh said. “And more than Baltimore, we love the people in Baltimore. We love the people in Baltimore, everywhere. Maybe it’s because the people in Baltimore love the Ravens so much, but we’ve felt nothing but love here for the last 11 years. I think all big cities have challenges and problems. Baltimore, it’s not unique here. I think our prayer as a family when we go to bed at night sometimes, is — it will be from now on at least — is that the politicians can get together and work together, you know? Can you imagine how powerful it would be if the two sides of the aisle, two guys like those two wonderful people, got together and solved some problems and found ways to make things better? That’s what we’re all rooting for.”

There’s nothing wrong with praying for that or rooting for that, but our government as currently constituted is incapable of working together. So maybe the threshold proposition should be praying for and rooting for a collection of politicians who can and will work together to do what’s best for the people, rather than viewing every issue through the lens of what’s best for the politicians.

Unfortunately, that’s the only thing that most politicians on the two sides of the aisle seem to have in common.