John Ross could miss a few weeks with hamstring

Getty Images

Receivers are becoming an endangered species in Cincinnati.

According to Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, John Ross could miss two weeks with his recent hamstring strain.

While that keeps him in play for the regular season opener, it’s still a tough blow for the Bengals.

Star wideout A.J. Green is reported to be on the shelf for six to eight weeks after his ankle injury, though Hobson notes the team is waiting to hear the results from Green’s visit to a foot specialist Monday.

That leaves a group of including Cody Core, Alex Erickson, Josh Malone, and others to take the reps with Tyler Boyd for the time being, as new coach Zac Taylor tries to put a new offense in.