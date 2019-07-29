Kelvin Benjamin didn’t work out for Giants this weekend

Getty Images

After a week that saw them lose Corey Coleman for the year, Golden Tate for the first four weeks of the regular season and Sterling Shepard for the near future, the Giants brought in some wide receivers for a workout over the weekend.

A report indicated that Kelvin Benjamin was one of those wideouts, which made sense because Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman drafted Benjamin in the first round when he had the same job with the Panthers.

As it turns out, though, Benjamin didn’t go through the motions. Art Stapleton of The Record reports that Benjamin was invited but ultimately wasn’t part of the group that worked out for the Giants on Saturday.

The Giants signed T.J. Jones and Amba Etta-Tawo on Saturday, so it seems Benjamin will have to look elsewhere for a place to continue his NFL career.