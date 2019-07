Getty Images

Training camps are open, and PFT Live is back. So it was fitting for the first draft of the back-from-hiatus PFT Live to focus on training camps.

Specifically, we looked at our favorite training-camp rituals.

Simms and yours truly alternated through three rounds, making picks and explaining them.

Check it out in the attached video, and check us out every weekday morning on PFT Live — each day and every day until the next hiatus rolls around in 2020.