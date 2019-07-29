Mark Ingram: Saints will never get over NFC Championship outcome

Posted by Mike Florio on July 29, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
Running back Mark Ingram has left New Orleans. But he’ll never forget his last game there.

The Saints lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship, fueled by the blatant and stunning failure to call pass interference and/or an illegal hit on a defenseless receiver late in regulation.

“That is something that no one on our team, no one in our organization, will ever get over,” Ingram tells Peter King of Football Morning in America. “That is tough. Tough. When you get to that point, basically one play from the Super Bowl, there’s no justifying that, there’s no comfort in that.

“Obviously, they changed the rule, so they know they got it wrong. Some players play 14, 15 years without making it to a playoff game, so to be able to make it to that point, a minute and some change left, and if you get this call, you’ve got a fresh set of downs, and you’re going to the Super Bowl. It was sickening. Every time I see the play, it’s a bad feeling, it’s a dark cloud over me.”

Although the Saints won the Super Bowl a decade ago, Ingram didn’t arrive until 2011. He’s now left for Baltimore, where he’ll continue the quest for what would be his first berth in the NFL’s premier game.

For his old team, the question remains whether the Saints can process a second straight heartbreaking end to the playoffs and dig out of the Valley of 0-0. It won’t be easy, especially given the level of competition in the NFC.

  1. He’s right. A fake super bowl was what NFL fans got as a result. The Brees/Brady super bowl that never happened would have been one for the ages.

  3. Awww well that’s just unfortunate. In his defense…If I was the leading rusher on my team with 9 carries for 31 yards (in a championship game), I’d have a tough time getting over it as well. Or if my star receiver had 4 catches for 36 yards, my Hall of Fame QB had a QBR of 60.2, and we had 3 turnovers on offense, I’d be losing sleep too!

    But forget about stats and performance, it’s easier to just blame the referees.

  4. Lost in the shuffle of the horrific officiating were other issues that are more dire. Saints could not run the ball effectively, Brees was average and they had a whopping one total sack. If they don’t address their other shortcomings they won’t have to worry about missed calls this season.

  7. Oh please, they won the coin toss yet couldn’t win the game, unlike the Current World Champs! That’s what championship teams do they move on ! It’s only a “ dark cloud” if you let it be. TB12 would have won the game, that’s what great players do!

  9. “But forget about stats and performance, it’s easier to just blame the referees.”

    Point taken, but they were going to win that game regardless of subpar
    performances had the refs not blown that call. Apparently they played just a little bit better than the Rams that day.

  10. I would bet money if the Patriots lost the game that way that Brady and BB would be talking about how they had the ball in overtime with a chance to win the game and blew it, so the call is irrelevant.

    Bad calls happen.

  11. atlantablewa28-3lead says:
    July 29, 2019 at 11:11 am
    Well, the Raiders did make it to the Super Bowl the year after the “Tuck Rule” game, so anything’s possible.

    ———–

    That wasn’t a missed call. That was the correct call by the rules. So a bit different.

  12. Its called Karma. Payton and his dirtbag staff should have never got past the Vikings in 2010 game. Cheating and a fake interference call.

  13. I agree. You work all through the year, pre-season, kill yourself to win in the regular season and it’s all for naught as one horrendous call takes it all away from you. Pathetic.

