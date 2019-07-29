Mark Ingram: Saints will never get over NFC Championship outcome

Getty Images

Running back Mark Ingram has left New Orleans. But he’ll never forget his last game there.

The Saints lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship, fueled by the blatant and stunning failure to call pass interference and/or an illegal hit on a defenseless receiver late in regulation.

“That is something that no one on our team, no one in our organization, will ever get over,” Ingram tells Peter King of Football Morning in America. “That is tough. Tough. When you get to that point, basically one play from the Super Bowl, there’s no justifying that, there’s no comfort in that.

“Obviously, they changed the rule, so they know they got it wrong. Some players play 14, 15 years without making it to a playoff game, so to be able to make it to that point, a minute and some change left, and if you get this call, you’ve got a fresh set of downs, and you’re going to the Super Bowl. It was sickening. Every time I see the play, it’s a bad feeling, it’s a dark cloud over me.”

Although the Saints won the Super Bowl a decade ago, Ingram didn’t arrive until 2011. He’s now left for Baltimore, where he’ll continue the quest for what would be his first berth in the NFL’s premier game.

For his old team, the question remains whether the Saints can process a second straight heartbreaking end to the playoffs and dig out of the Valley of 0-0. It won’t be easy, especially given the level of competition in the NFC.