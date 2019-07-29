Mike Pettine: Rashan Gary has a great motor

Getty Images

One of the questions that trailed Rashan Gary from Michigan to the NFL had to do with why his athleticism didn’t translate to more production on the field.

The Packers bet that they could get better results than the staff in Ann Arbor and took Gary with the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft. Players with talent who underperform can sometimes lack the requisite effort level, but that’s one area where Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said that’s not an issue for Gary.

“He’s been solid. You can tell football is really important to him,” Pettine said, via the team’s website. “He doesn’t want to just be good, he wants to be great. He’s soaking it up. He has a lot to learn from a mental standpoint and technique-wise, but Coach [Matt LaFleur] mentioned it yesterday, the one thing you love about him is his effort. Sometimes we have to slow him down in the walk-thru. He’s a guy with a great motor. We tell the guys we want to coach you how to play not how hard to play, and the effort is there every play.”

There was also a question about the condition of Gary’s shoulder, but he’s been practicing with a brace and without other issues since joining the team. If that remains OK and Gary’s motor keeps revving, he should get early chances to show that productivity won’t be an issue at the pro level.