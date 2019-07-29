Morten Andersen becomes a U.S. citizen

Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen became a U.S. citizen last week.

Andersen confirmed on Twitter that he has been sworn in as a citizen.

“Honored to become a citizen of the greatest country on earth today, very proud to be an American,” Andersen wrote.

A kicker who played for the Saints, Falcons, Giants, Chiefs and Vikings, Andersen grew up in Denmark and first encountered American football as an exchange student in high school. He had always had a strong leg in soccer and made an easy transition to football, earning a scholarship to Michigan State after just a few months of playing football and then getting selected in the fourth round of the 1982 NFL draft.

Andersen is one of nine foreign-born players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The others are Tom Fears (Mexico), Ted Hendricks (Guatemala), Bronko Nagurski (Canada), Leo Nomellini (Italy), Ernie Stautner (Germany), Jan Stenerud (Norway), Steve Van Buren (Honduras) and Arnie Weinmeister (Canada).