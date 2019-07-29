Orion Stewart out for year with torn ACL

Getty Images

The injury looked bad when it happened, and it was bad. Buccaneers safety Orion Stewart posted on social media that medical tests confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Stewart will miss the season.

“This is tough, but the MAN above makes no mistakes,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Torn ACL. This is gone be a struggle four me not physically but mentally. . . .But Imma make it thru this!!”

Stewart was covering tight end Cameron Brate in an 11-on-11 drill Sunday when their legs got tangled. Stewart landed awkwardly, rolled to the ground out of bounds and grabbed his knee in obvious pain.

Stewart was working with the second team.

The Bucs signed Stewart as a free agent in the offseason after he played for San Antonio in the Alliance of American Football during the spring.