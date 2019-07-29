Report: Ezekiel Elliott heading to Mexico, amid lingering holdout

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is on the move to a place with an “X” in the name. But it ain’t Oxnard.

Kevin Turner of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the Cowboys’ flagship radio station, reports that Elliott is heading to Mexico. He’s going there to train, like he did during his six-game suspension in 2017.

PFT reported nine days ago that Elliott was making plans to leave the country during his holdout, if he did indeed decide to hold out. He obviously has, and this latest move reflects a degree of calm and resolve that underscores his leverage.

Earlier today, Jane Slater of the NFL reported that the team still hasn’t heard from Elliott’s agents in response to the offer that the Cowboys have made. They may be waiting a while, because time is clearly on Elliott’s side as he tries to get a new contract before showing up for his fourth NFL season.