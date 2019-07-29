Robert Nkemdiche clears waivers

Getty Images

Three years ago Robert Nkemdiche was a first-round draft pick. Now no one wants him.

Nkemdiche, the defensive lineman cut by the Cardinals yesterday, cleared waivers today. That means all 31 teams declined an opportunity to pick him up and pay him $1.1 million this season.

Now Nkemdiche is a free agent, and he’ll hope some team is interested enough in his talent to give him a shot. But given that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury described Nkemdiche as out of shape last week, NFL teams may figure he’s not worth bringing into camp right now.

Still recovering from a torn ACL, Nkemdiche may need time before he’s ready to play. It remains to be seen whether any team will want him when he is ready.