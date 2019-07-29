Robert Quinn says Cowboys have “all the pieces”

AP

The Dolphins allowed Robert Quinn to pick his next destination. He chose the Cowboys over the Saints, calling it his “destiny,” but he also noted he couldn’t go wrong.

Either way, the defensive end was headed to a 2018 division winner with Super Bowl hopes for 2019.

“I think I can go through every position there’s either an All-Pro or Pro Bowler there from what they did in the past. So that speaks on itself alone,” Quinn said of the Cowboys. “If guys can individually continue to put up those All-Pro type seasons, collectively as a team, I think that just kind of speaks for itself. The O-line gets a lot of credit here, the offense. But you look around, you’ve got Byron Jones, Leighton [Vander Esch], DeMarcus [Lawrence], we have talent everywhere. Now it’s just going out and proving it each and every day, because you can’t live off last year’s history. That’s gone.”

The Cowboys offense features eight Pro Bowlers, including Ezekiel Elliott, who currently is holding out. They have combined for 34 Pro Bowls. Dallas has five players on defense who have made a Pro Bowl, combining for eight all-star appearances.

They also have no NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl appearances since 1995.

But Quinn said this team has “all the pieces” and only “one goal in mind” for 2019.

Quinn, who made two Pro Bowls in his first eight seasons, has played in only one postseason game. That came with the Rams in 2017. The team traded him to the Dolphins last offseason, and the Rams went onto the Super Bowl last season.

He calls the Cowboys the most talented team he has played on.

“It’s pretty talented,” Quinn said. “Again, I can go through every name. I kind of just said over here every position has a Pro Bowler or All-Pro. Again, I haven’t been on a team like that. I’m just doing my part. What they did in the past is history. We’ve got to reprove ourselves this year. But this is a very talented team who loves to work hard. I guess that’s why we’re so talented because we work hard.”