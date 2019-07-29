Steven Jackson signs one-day contract to retire with Rams

Getty Images

Running back Steven Jackson hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015, but he officially retired Monday.

Jackson signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization, the Rams announced.

Jackson spent nine seasons with the Rams, leaving as the team’s all-time leading rusher with 10,138 yards in 131 games.

The Rams made him a first-round pick in 2004, and Jackson had eight consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards rushing from 2005-2012.

He played two more seasons with the Falcons and another with the Patriots.

Jackson has 11,438 career rushing yards and 69 rushing touchdowns.