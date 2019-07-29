Theo Riddick visiting Broncos

Getty Images

Since being released by the Lions, Theo Riddick has options.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the veteran running back is scheduled to visit the Lions next.

Riddick met with the Saints Sunday, and his kind of pass-catching ability seemed like an intriguing option there.

But his third-down ability would also be an interesting complement to Phillip Lindsay, who topped the 1,000-yard barrier as a rookie last year.

Riddick’s the only running back in the league with at least 300 receiving yards each of the last five seasons.