Vikings activate Brandon Zylstra from PUP list

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer hasn’t been happy with his rookie receivers this summer and he’ll get a slightly more experienced wideout back at practice this week.

The Vikings announced on Monday that wide receiver Brandon Zylstra has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Zylstra suffered an undisclosed injury during a minicamp practice in June and was placed on the PUP list last Friday.

Zylstra appeared in every game for the Vikings last season, but only caught one pass for 23 yards. The majority of his playing time came on special teams, including four punt returns and a kickoff return.

Zylstra and the two seventh-round picks — Dillon Mitchell and Olabisi Johnson — join Chad Beebe and Laquon Treadwell in the mix for playing time behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.