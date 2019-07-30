49ers activate Jimmie Ward from PUP list

Getty Images

Defensive back Jimmie Ward broke his collarbone during the 49ers’ offseason program and the injury led the team to put Ward on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp.

Ward’s ready to start taking part in practice with the rest of the team. The 49ers announced on Tuesday that Ward has been activated from the PUP list.

Injuries are nothing new for Ward. He has missed 16 games over the last two seasons and has missed at least five games in four of his five NFL seasons.

That didn’t stop the 49ers from re-signing Ward on a one-year deal in March. He’s been a versatile piece in the secondary when healthy and has seen time as both a cornerback and safety. That figures to be the case again this year as long as Ward can remain on the field.