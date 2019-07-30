A.J. Green undergoes ankle surgery

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green had surgery today on the ankle he injured in practice last week.

Green had what is viewed as a minor clean-out procedure, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bengals are still expecting Green to miss six to eight weeks, which means the earliest he could return would be Week One, and that would be without practicing full speed before that. Green suffered the injury exactly six weeks before the Bengals’ opener.

Green is one of the Bengals’ most important players, and his injury has led to scrutiny on the practice field surface in Dayton, where the Bengals opened training camp as part of the league-wide celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, as the first game in NFL history was played in Dayton. The Bengals say the field conditions did not contribute to Green’s injury.

Heading into the final season of his contract, Green wants a new deal and has a strong incentive to get back on the field and play well in 2019.