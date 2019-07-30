Antonio Callaway stuck on second team, so far

Getty Images

With the Browns sporting an embarrassment of riches at receiver, second-year wideout Antonio Callaway has sunk embarrasingly low on the depth chart.

According to Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Callaway has been stuck on the second team through the first five days of training camp. Joining Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry with first-team reps has been not Callaway but Rashard Higgins.

Patsko also notes that, with Beckham excused from team drills on Monday, Derrick Willies and Jaelen Strong got the first-team chances.

That’s not promising for Callaway, who showed plenty of promise as a rookie. Regarded as a steal after sliding to round four due to issues unrelated to skill, Callaway finished with 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns.