Brian Flores: Dave DeGuglielmo is a better fit than Pat Flaherty

Getty Images

At a time when teams routinely cut players, the Dolphins cut offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. It sounds like the decision was less about Flaherty and more about his replacement, former Colts offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

Coach Brian Flores explained the decision to reporters on Tuesday. Via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, Flores said, “We felt like we needed to make that move. . . There was no one specific incident. At the end of the day, I felt like [DeGuglielmo] would be a better fit.”

Although the move could be viewed as a sign of lingering Dolphins dysfunction, a decision to move quickly to improve a key position is much better than treading water.

“I think I’m always going to do what’s in the best interests of the Miami Dolphins,” Flores said, via Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. “The easy decision would have been to do nothing and hope it gets better.”

Flaherty, 63, will be paid for this season, and for the balance of his contract. It’s a small price to pay for Flores to get the coaching staff where he wants it to be. For coaches hired late in the cycle, compiling the best possible staff is always a challenge. Clearly, Flores is doing what he can to craft a group of assistant coaches who are the best suited to implement his preferred offense and defense.