Bruce Allen: We still want Trent Williams

Getty Images

Bruce Allen and offensive tackle Trent Williams may or may not have a fractured relationship. The team president either wasn’t asked or didn’t answer a question about their relationship Tuesday night during an appearance at the team’s annual “Celebration in the End Zone.”

Williams remains a holdout, sitting out training camp.

Allen allowed that ice has not thawed, Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Allen didn’t say much more, other than the team still wants him on the field this season.

“Training camp is going on,” Allen said, via Phillips. “We’re doing well, and we’d love to have Trent here.”

Washington signed veteran Donald Penn to bolster its depth at the position. Allen said the team still hopes to get Williams back.

“We like Donald; Donald had a good workout,” Allen said. “But we still want Trent.”