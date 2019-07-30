Bucs are trying to put maximum pressure on Jameis Winston during practice

AP

As the Buccaneers try to get quarterback Jameis Winston to the point where he’s able to quit throwing the ball to the other team, his own team is making it difficult for Winston.

“Every play I’m trying to make it as hard for him as possible,” offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said Tuesday, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Leftwich explained that he works with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on a daily basis to plan for the onslaught directed at Winston.

“They disguise well,” Leftwich said of the defense. “We probably won’t see a team that disguises as well as [Todd’s defense] does all year.”

At one point on Monday, that defense picked off Winston, prompting the Buccaneers’ Twitter account to post a clip of it with the caption “not today.” Apparently, that sort of treatment of Winston was regarded as over the top; the tweet eventually was deleted.