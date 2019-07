Getty Images

The Buccaneers placed tight end Troy Niklas on injured reserve with a leg injury.

The team waived him Sunday with an injury designation.

Niklas, 26, signed with the Bucs only last week.

The Cardinals made him a second-round choice in 2014. He played four seasons in Arizona and made 19 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

He signed with the Patriots in April 2018 but lasted only three months in New England.