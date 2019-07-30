Calf injury keeps Andrew Luck out of practice on Tuesday

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was “ready to roll” for training camp. Until he wasn’t.

Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports that Luck’s lingering calf problem will keep him out of practice on Tuesday. It will be the second practice missed by Luck in only four days. He participated in only individual drills during the first practice of training camp.

Coach Frank Reich has said that the team is being cautious with Luck, citing the Kevin Durant injury as a reason for doing so.

Still, at some point Luck has to get ready for the season. That’s the balance the team needs to strike, both during training camp and, if the issue lingers, during the regular season.