Calf injury will keep Andrew Luck out at least a week, plus preseason game

AP

The Colts don’t want a repeat of the Kevin Durant situation. So they certainly won’t expose Andrew Luck to the opposite of the Finals.

According to Mike Chappell of Fox59.com, the Colts quarterback won’t practice the rest of this week, and won’t play in the preseason opener in Buffalo a week from Thursday.

Reich said he was optimistic that if this week was a regular season game, Luck would be able to play.

But it clearly is not, and the Colts are exercising an abundance of caution with their franchise quarterback’s calf strain.