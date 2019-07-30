D.K. Metcalf trying to hang onto “nobody” mentality

AP

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf stood out from the crowd even before he was drafted, thanks to his eye-popping workout footage and his measurables at the Scouting Combine.

And then he came to camp and his quarterback declared he had “Hall of Fame” potential.

That’s a lot for any player, much less a rookie who wasn’t even drafted in the first round.

But for all the hype, Metcalf is trying to stay grounded.

“I always expect highly of myself. . . . I’m always going to shoot for the stars,” he said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “You know, I was a nobody at one point in my life, so I’ve just got to keep that same mentality.”

That’s not exactly true, as he was a standout in college, and the son of a seven-year NFL offensive lineman (Terrence Metcalf, who played for the Bears).

But he has the benefit of his extraordinary physical gifts (his 4.33-second 40, at 6-4 and 229 pounds), and a relative void at his position in Seattle.

He’s made plays in camp, and the Seahawks are counting on him continuing. If he does, his days as a nobody will quickly fade from memory.