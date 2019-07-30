Dez Bryant: I have no interest in playing football right now

Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant expects to stay a free agent for a while.

Bryant, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since the end of the 2017 season, said in response to the story of an alleged coverup of a car accident involving Ezekiel Elliott that stories like that make him not want to play in the NFL.

“This exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “I have not reached out to no organization trying to play. People forget real quick we are still human. My anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff. What I realized nobody care but me.”

In a later tweet, however, Bryant said he’s “not retiring” and “in good spirits with the project that I’m working on for all athletes and influencers.”

Whether Bryant views himself as retired or not, he may not have a choice in the matter. He hasn’t played in a year and a half, he suffered a serious injury in his first practice when he tried to play last year, and he was already looking like he’d lost a step when he played in 2017. NFL teams may have decided Bryant is done, whether he thinks he is or not.