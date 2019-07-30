Dolphins make changes in OL after changing position coach

AP

The Dolphins didn’t wait long to make changes to their offensive line. A day after changing offensive line coaches, the team made changes to its offensive line.

New line coach Dave DeGuglielmo replacing two players who previously worked with the first team, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins also shifted the position of another.

DeGuglielmo, who replaced Pat Flaherty, had rookie Michael Deiter and Will Holden working with the first team at left and right guard, respectively, replacing Chris Reed and Jesse Davis. Davis moved from right guard to right tackle, bumping veteran Jordan Mills to the second team.

Only left tackle Laremy Tunsil and center Daniel Kilgore remained with the first group in the same spots as when Flaherty left.

“It was just like, ‘Oh, wow, interesting,’” Davis said of the coaching change, via Jackson. “Everything is kind of par for course as it goes right now. We’ve been here for three years, we’ve had like five different guys. It’s just part of the business. Stuff doesn’t happen right, there’s changes.

“We’re tough guys. We’re going to get stuff done. We’re going to protect [Ryan Fitzpatrick] and [Josh] Rosen. We’re not going to take any crap.”

Head coach Brian Flores didn’t share the reasons for the position coaching change during a meeting with the offensive linemen, Kilgore said.

“He didn’t have to; that’s his call,” Kilgore said. “Surprised? Yeah. But after meeting with coach Flo, he had a gut feeling; that’s what he thought was best.”

DeGuglielmo received votes for assistant coach of the year last season after his Colts line allowed the league’s fewest sacks (18).