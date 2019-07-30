Dolphins see rookie Christian Wilkins as a potential two-way player

AP

The Dolphins selected Christian Wilkins with the 13th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft because he had an outstanding career at Clemson as a defensive tackle. But he also made some plays on offense at Clemson, primarily as a goal-line fullback or tight end, and the Dolphins see Wilkins doing that in the NFL as well.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said after a recent practice that he enjoyed getting the opportunity to see what Wilkins could do on the other side of the ball.

“It’s great to have Christian,” O’Shea said, via the Palm Beach Post. “We worked with him on the offense today, but certainly all players will have an opportunity to create their role based on what they can do, and the more you can do here, the more you’re going to help the team.”

Wilkins, who had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown at Clemson, said he’s up for whatever.

“Whatever the coaches need me to do, I’m going to be happy to do it for this team, because that’s what’s most important, is this team,” he said. “If there’s an opportunity for me to play end, linebacker, safety, quarterback, running back, if it’s what’s best for the team.”

What’s best for the team may be a 315-pound rookie defensive tackle moonlighting as a goal-line threat.