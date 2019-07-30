Frank Clark says Chiefs’ defense won the day over their offense

Getty Images

The Chiefs may have the best offense in the NFL, but the defense is giving them a run for their money in training camp.

That’s the word from Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, who said after the first padded practice that the defense had outplayed the offense.

“We did wonderful,” Clark said, via the Kansas City Star. “We won the day, for sure.”

The Chiefs have a new defensive coordinator in Steve Spagnuolo, and Clark is one of a large group of new players that also includes free agents Tyrann Mathieu, Alex Okafor and Bashaud Breeland, second-round pick Juan Thornhill and third-round pick Khalen Saunders. Head coach Andy Reid liked the way the defense was competing.

“It’s all new right there, right?” Reid said. “Those offensive guys have been together for a while. It’s good to get the defense out there to challenge them. It was beautiful — that’s how you get better.”

Only so much can be told in training camp, when the games aren’t real and no one can touch the quarterback. But after an AFC Championship Game that saw the Chiefs’ defense let down their Super Bowl-worthy offense, the Chiefs would love to see a defense that can challenge its offense, as a defense that can challenge the Chiefs’ offense could challenge any other offense, too.