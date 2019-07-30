Ha Ha Clinton-Dix exits the PUP list

Getty Images

Veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix started training camp on the physically unable to perform list, due to an injury suffered last in the offseason program. It’s now healed.

The Bears announced on Tuesday morning that Clinton-Dix has joined the active roster. Also activated from PUP was tackle T.J. Clemmings.

Clinton-Dix, a former first-round pick of the Packers who was traded to Washington during the 2018 season, joins a defense that has plenty of great players. Which could give him a chance to take advantage of favorable matchups as opposing offenses try to neutralize the other members of a defense that openly aspires to compare favorably to the legendary 1985 unit.