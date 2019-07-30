If Cowboys are truly digging in, they should trade for Adrian Peterson

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys are no longer saying that Ezekiel Elliott is the straw that stirs their drink. They’re saying instead that their drink doesn’t need a straw.

It’s posturing, plain and simple. The Cowboys can’t afford to quickly cave on Zeke, or other agents of other players will regard the Cowboys are weaker than the Ukraine. And so as Zeke heaves a medicine ball at the YMCA in Cabo, the team has no choice but to adopt a posture of indifference, not desperation.

The real question is whether, if the holdout lingers, the Cowboys will make arrangements to proceed into the regular season without Elliott. For now, they’ve signed running back Alfred Morris. Here’s what former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus, who currently writes for the team’s official website, had to say about the decision to bring back Morris after a one-year detour to San Francisco: “I believe that you have to think that this might last a while. This team does a great job of protecting themselves for these types of situations. The next move might be consider trading for a player if this does go longer.”

It’s an intriguing thought. And the most intriguing trade option for the Cowboys involves a Texas native who has previously made it clear that he’d like to play in Dallas: Adrian Peterson.

The problem, of course, is that Peterson currently plays for Washington, one of the Cowboys’ arch-rivals. Also, Washington gave Peterson a $1.5 million signing bonus earlier this year, and they’d likely want added compensation for taking a hit of $750,000 this year and next year. But with coach Jay Gruden recently raving about Samaje Perine and with 2018 second-rounder Derrius Guice healthier than expected, maybe Peterson is expendable — albeit potentially expensive.

It’s a spitball at this point, nothing more. The broader point is that, if the Cowboys are serious about taking a hard line with Elliott, signing a player like Alfred Morris won’t convince anyone of that. Trading for a player like Peterson definitely will.

  2. Zeke cannot sit all year. He’ll have to show up to get a year of service to count for free agency. Will be curious to see how Dak does if Zeke misses real games.

  5. Welcome to the Cowboys AP. I know you’ll be happy playing for a winner, than a perennial loser like the Redskins 😂

  9. dmca12 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 12:37 pm
    Zeke cannot sit all year. He’ll have to show up to get a year of service to count for free agency. Will be curious to see how Dak does if Zeke misses real games.
    ———————–
    never thought i’d see le’veon sit all year. until he did.

  10. Jerry needs to pay Zeke. It’s the nature of NFL contracts, alot is not guaranteed. What would Jerry do if Zeke had an injury and his level of play deminished. Stop the nonsense, and get the Cowboys best player paid and back on the field.

  11. Peterson isn’t the same back as when in Minnesota. He isn’t worth trading for and if Washington is happy with the other two backs chances are they will release Peterson before the season.

  12. The Redskins should not let Adrian Peterson go to the Dallas team.

    He’s a valuable piece of the puzzle for a Redskins team that needs to increase offensive production significantly to have a chance at any success this year, and the other rb’s on the Redskins are all unproven.

  14. You signed it, Play out your Damn contract! If not cut him! It is about time players get treated like the spoiled bitches they are, and if only owners would stand together on these players this foolishness would end. Play or retire until the end of your contract being paid NOTHING! Also if they don’t honor a playing contract, no Analyst/Broadcast jobs either.
    I think Peterson still has some gas in the tank. The guy is a freak of Nature.

