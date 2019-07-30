Jamison Crowder expected back at practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder gave the team a scare when he hurt his foot during Monday’s practice, but it looks like it wasn’t anything more than that.

Crowder went for an MRI after hurting his left foot in a training camp practice. The results of that test were good for Crowder.

There was no practice on Tuesday, but the team announced that Crowder has been cleared to return to the field for Wednesday’s session.

Crowder missed seven games due to a right ankle injury during his final year with Washington. The missed time left him with career lows in catches and receiving yards, but the Jets still signed him as a free agent in hopes of getting the player who caught 192 passes while missing one game over his first three seasons.