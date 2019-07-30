Jets sign Ryan Anderson, Dee Delaney

Getty Images

The Jets didn’t practice on Tuesday and filled the time by shuffling some names the bottom end of their roster.

Offensive lineman Ryan Anderson and cornerback Dee Delaney have been added to the 90-man roster. Linebacker Jeff Allison and offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn were waived in corresponding moves.

Delaney went undrafted out of Miami last year and signed with the Jaguars. He appeared in two games for Jacksonville during the regular season and joined the Dolphins as a waiver claim in early December. That makes him a familiar face to Jets head coach Adam Gase, but it remains to be seen how much of a help that will be in a bid for the 53-man roster.

Anderson started at right tackle and center over his time at Wake Forest, although his work at both spots didn’t help him get drafted this April.