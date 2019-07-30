Jonathan Allen sick and tired of losing

Getty Images

Washington has gone 7-9 each of Jonathan Allen‘s two seasons in town. It is more losses than Allen experienced in four college seasons at Alabama, which went 51-6 from 2013-16.

“I’m tired of losing is all it comes down to,” Allen said, via Alex Andrejev of the Washington Post. “I hate losing. I hate losing more than I like winning, so I’m just trying to help this team win. . . .I’m just trying to do everything I can to help this organization win.”

Washington has averaged 7-9 finishes each of the 20 seasons Daniel Snyder has owned the team, going 139-180-1. It has five playoff appearances in the last 20 seasons, never advancing farther than the divisional round in Snyder’s tenure.

The last time Washington even advanced to the NFC Championship Game was 1991, which was the team’s last Super Bowl title.

Allen, a fan of the team before he become a player on the team, said Washington has only one goal for this season and every season.

“We’re just trying to win,” Allen said. “If it’s not about that, there’s really no point. We’re not talking about it.”