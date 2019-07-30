Kliff Kingsbury says he looks like “Walking Dead” on Madden

Getty Images

Players all over the league are upset with their Madden 2020 rating. At least one coach is mad at the way he looks.

Kliff Kingsbury’s offense didn’t receive a high rating on the video game, but that’s not what drew a complaint from the Cardinals’ new coach.

“It’s funny you bring that up, because I had seen a bunch of guys kind of getting in their feelings about their rating,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “And then someone sent me a picture of what I look like on there, so I want to get adjusted on ‘looks’ rating. I look like I’m on ‘The Walking Dead’ in that picture.

“So yeah, I apologize for any of those players that I thought, ‘Hey it’s just a video game, why are you upset?’ Because I saw my picture on there, and I’m not pleased with where we’re at. We have to work on that.”

Players ratings can go up or down, but Kingsbury is stuck with his look. So it’s probably a good thing he doesn’t play.