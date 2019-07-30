L.J. Collier carted off at Seahawks practice

Getty Images

There will be some holding of breath in Seattle until word of the severity of defensive end L.J. Collier‘s injury comes to light.

Collier went down during a two-minute drill at Seahawks training camp on Tuesday and had medical staff looking at his right leg after he was able to hobble off the field. Collier was eventually put on a cart and taken inside for further evaluation.

Collier was selected with the 29th overall pick in this year’s draft. That was a pick that the Seahawks acquired in the trade that sent defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs and Collier plays a prominent role in the team’s plans to rebuild their pass rush now that Clark is plying his trade in Kansas City.

The hope in Seattle will be that Tuesday’s developments don’t interfere with that plan, but, for now, it’s time to wait for word on exactly what happened to the rookie.