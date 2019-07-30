Larry Fitzgerald: I’ve never seen a rookie QB come in like Kyler Murray

AP

Larry Fitzgerald has seen a lot in his 16 seasons with the Cardinals, but he hasn’t seen a quarterback like Kyler Murray.

Fitzgerald told former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner on NFL Network that Murray has taken over Arizona’s offense like no quarterback before him.

“I’ve never seen a quarterback come in so quickly and be able to command an offense,” Fitzgerald said. “I mean, from Day 1, he’s out there checking the different plays, sliding the line, different protections, getting us in screens when blitzes are coming. His understanding of the offense is crazy. I mean, from Day One. I think that’s going to give us a great advantage, to play fast from the first preseason game all the way to the start of the regular season and giving him the keys to the car and letting him is going to be great for us.”

The knock on Murray coming into the NFL was that his size would be a liability when facing live defenses — something he doesn’t face in training camp. So we need to see Murray in a game before we can draw any conclusions about him. But in the protective red jersey in training camp, Murray has impressed.