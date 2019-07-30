Marquise Brown passes Ravens physical

AP

The Ravens are promising a whole new offense, and they’ll finally get a chance to see their first-round pick.

The team announced that wide receiver Marquise Brown had passed his physical, meaning he’s been cleared from the non-football injury list.

Brown had surgery in February to repair a Lisfranc injury from his college days.

The hope is that his big-play threat (he averaged 18.3 yards per reception at Oklahoma) will provide the perfect complement to the running skills of quarterback Lamar Jackson.