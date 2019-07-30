Matt Millen, Greg Olsen will each call a game for FOX this season

Getty Images

FOX Sports has released its list of broadcast teams for the 2019 season along with a few guest announcers who will drop into booths over the course of the season.

One of those guest announcers will be former NFL linebacker and Lions General Manager Matt Millen. Millen will join Kevin Kugler and sideline reporter Shane Bacon to call a Week Eight game between the Buccaneers and Titans.

Millen had a life-saving heart transplant last Christmas Eve and returned to work as a broadcaster at the Penn State spring game in April.

FOX also confirmed that Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will again spend the bye week in the booth. Olsen will work with Kenny Albert and sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak when the Giants host the Cardinals in Week Seven.