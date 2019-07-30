Patriots sign OL Martez Ivey, waive Cole Croston

Getty Images

The makeup of the Patriots offensive line continued to shift on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the team has signed undrafted rookie Martez Ivey to the 90-man roster. The move comes a day after J.J. Dielman was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Patriots.

That left them with an open roster spot and they’ll still have one after bringing Ivey on. Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have waived offensive lineman Cole Croston with a non-football injury. Croston appeared in five games as a reserve over the last two years.

Ivey started at left guard at Florida before moving over the left tackle for most of his last two years with the Gators. He took part in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis earlier this year.