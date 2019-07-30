Report: L.J. Collier likely out for preseason

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
Seahawks rookie defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off at Tuesday’s practice and there was an update about his condition a couple of hours later.

The good news is that Collier avoided a season-ending injury. The bad news is that the first-round pick is set to miss a chunk of time while recovering that could impact how much he’ll be able to help this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Collier suffered a sprained ankle. He adds that Collier is likely to miss the preseason, which isn’t ideal for a rookie trying to acclimate himself to NFL life.

For the time being, the Seahawks are going to be working without two top pass rushing options. Collier was drafted with a pick acquired in the Frank Clark trade and joins Ziggy Ansah, another new member of the team, on the sideline recovering from injury this summer.

The Seahawks are also set to be without defensive tackle Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season because of a suspension. They’ll be hoping Ansah and Collier progress enough to make that the only missing piece up front.

4 responses to “Report: L.J. Collier likely out for preseason

  1. Is the John Harbaugh school of injury updates? Just curious. Cincy just did this the other day feeling a need to immediately update us instead of just waiting to learn more. It’s Whinebaugh Speak 101 tied to arrogance.

    We’ll probably hear him being out on IR for the WHOLE season in 2 weeks.

    LOL

  2. With Pete Carroll, there is no such thing as a season ending injury. Heck, if Collier’s fall wasn’t witnessed, Pete would probable be whistling and humming “What injury? Ain’t no injuries here.”

  3. Collier sustained this injury after getting tangled up with OT Germain Ifedi. Ifedi is the gift that just keeps on giving.

    In addition, OG Mike Iupati was out today, wearing a cam walker boot — also an ankle (possibly a foot) injury.

  4. Injuries are a bummer man. Winning because you’re the better team is the way to go.

    Even worse than injuries? People who laugh about them and make fun of people who get injured.

    Says alot about you.

    Here is to a full and complete recovery and a long career following…

