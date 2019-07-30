Report: Landon Collins likely to hear from NFL about Dave Gettleman comment

Getty Images

Washington safety Landon Collins may be getting a call from the league office.

Collins left the Giants as a free agent this offseason and wasn’t thrilled about the Giants’ lack of interest in bringing him back. He said on a Monday appearance on NFL Network that he would tell one of his coaches to throw the ball near Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman during pregame warmups so he could “give him a nice little thud, a little run over” while pursuing the throw.

Bob Glauber of Newsday reports that the league is expected to reach out to Collins to tell him that such sentiments are best left unshared on television. Per the report, Collins is more likely to receive a warning than a fine or other discipline for the comments.

Collins took to Twitter later on Monday to say that he “wouldn’t try to hurt the man” and that others should “learn a joke from the real thing.” Joke or not, the episode is likely to come back up in conversation ahead of the Week Four meeting between the two teams.