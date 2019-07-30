Report: Tyreek Hill bruised his quad

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had to make an early exit from Tuesday’s practice after hurting his right leg, but the initial indication is that he avoided a serious injury.

Hill took a hit from cornerback Bashaud Breeland while Breeland was moving to break up a pass to the wideout and limped off the field for medical attention. He rode in a cart to the back after briefly being looked at under the sideline medical tent.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hill bruised his quad. He adds that Hill is expected to be fine, but there’s no word on whether he may miss some practice time before he resumes practicing with the team.

Hill has never missed a game due to injury over his three seasons in the NFL. He did sit out along with several other Chiefs starters in Week 17 of the 2017 season.