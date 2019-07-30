Rob Ryan “never lost confidence” in two years out of coaching

Getty Images

Rob Ryan is back in an NFL training camp this year, coaching linebackers in Washington, after two years out of the league. He’s as confident as ever.

Ryan, who got fired as the Bills’ assistant head coach on the same day in 2016 that his brother, Rex Ryan, was fired as head coach, says he’s glad to be back in the NFL and never doubted that he could get the job done.

“This is where I wanted to be. I’m a pro coach,” Ryan said, via the Washington Times. “So I was fortunate to get this job. I’m happy to be here, excited, but I never lost confidence. No way.”

Ryan has been a defensive coordinator of the Saints, Cowboys, Browns and Raiders, but after the Bills cut him he struggled to find another coaching job, and he is now a position coach after years as a coordinator. The guy who once bragged he would never be unemployed for more than five minutes was unemployed for two years, but now he is eager to show he can still coach.