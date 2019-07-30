Robert Woods: If you perfect your craft, you get paid for it

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods said in June that he felt he would get what he deserves on the contract front after putting up big numbers during the 2018 season.

Woods is heading into the third year of a five-year pact that he signed as a free agent and that usually isn’t a point when teams revisit a deal, but Woods was proven correct. The Rams gave him a $1 million raise this season and a $2 million bump for next year in the form of a guaranteed roster bonus.

Comparisons to Pablo Picasso are not a regular thing in the world of football, but that’s where Woods went when asked about the tweak to his deal.

“If you perfect your craft, you’re going to get paid for it, just like Picasso,” Woods said, via the Los Angeles Times. “This out here is an art. I feel like if I perfect my routes and my game, it will be worth a lot of money.”

Cooper Kupp‘s return to health may cut into the volume of work that Woods saw in 2018, but he was productive in 2017 and the Rams offense offers a lot of chances for players to show off their craft.