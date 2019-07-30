Saints add Rob Kelley to backfield

Getty Images

The Saints took a look at a couple of free agent running backs in recent days, but there was no word of a meeting for Rob Kelley ahead of Tuesday’s announcement that the former Washington back has joined the team.

It’s a return to New Orleans for Kelley, who grew up in the city and went on to play his college ball at Tulane. He spent the last three seasons with Washington, but only played two games and carried the ball four times last year.

Kelley’s best year came in 2016 when he ran 168 times for 704 yards and six touchdowns while adding 12 catches and another touchdown as a receiver.

No corresponding move was announced, but reporters at Saints practice noted that Kelley is wearing No. 37. Buck Allen had been issued that number, but has not been practicing in camp and may be the odd man out.

The Saints visited with Theo Riddick and Alfred Morris. Riddick went on to meet with the Broncos while Morris has signed with Dallas.