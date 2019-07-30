Steelers restructure Stephon Tuitt’s contract

Getty Images

The Steelers have created some extra cap space to use during the 2019 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt‘s contract. They converted $5.195 million of Tuitt’s $6 million salary into a signing bonus.

The move creates $3.9 million in cap space this year and pushes the rest of the hit over the three remaining years on Tuitt’s contract. According to the NFLPA, the Steelers had under $1 million in cap space at their disposal before making the change to Tuitt’s deal.

Tuitt signed a five-year extension with the Steelers before the end of his rookie deal in 2017. He had 45 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 14 appearances last season.