Report: Texans give Johnathan Joseph a raise

Getty Images

Many stories involving tweaks to the contracts of veteran players involve those players taking a pay cut to avoid being dropped from the roster, but that’s not how things went for cornerback Johnathan Joseph this year.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Texans have given Joseph more money for the coming season.

Joseph’s base salary has gone from $2.9 million to $4 million and he’s received a $1.5 million signing bonus as a further bump in compensation. Per Yates, Joseph did see his per-game roster bonus total drop from $1 million to $500,000 as part of the revision to his deal.

Joseph is in the final year of the two-year deal he signed before the 2018 season. He had 58 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown last year.