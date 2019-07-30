Ty Law believes replay review for PI will hurt the game

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
Former NFL cornerback Ty Law enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. During a Tuesday conference call, he shared his thoughts on a new replay procedure that will be implemented for the first time on Thursday night, at the Hall of Fame game.

And Law isn’t thrilled with the decision to make pass interference subject to replay review.

“I am disappointed in that because it’s going to take away from the game,” Law said, via comments distributed by the Patriots. “You know, referees are out there for a reason. Yes, they don’t make every call right, but something like that — a pass interference — once you start opening that can of worms, it’s going to get ugly, and the game’s going to get a lot longer.”

Law also believes that plenty of gray will end up being turned black or white, once the red flags fly.

“I think the defensive players get the bulk of the pushing and the blame for this or that, but there’s a lot going on between a defensive back and a wide receiver, especially when you’re running downfield,” Law said. “You’ve got two of the fastest guys on the field, and things happen in a split second, so if they start all of a sudden throwing the red flag out to stop the game — this may or may not have been a pass interference — I think it’s just going to disrupt the game. It’s a little bit disappointing because it’s still about the offense, it’s about scoring points. I understand the business aspect of it, but you have to let the game be played. And the offense, they’re just as guilty of pushing and grabbing and being physical, as well. I just don’t know what this is going to do to the game. It’s going to be interesting to see, but it’s definitely not good in my opinion.”

It’s believed that the NFL will monitor closely the performance of the new protocols during the preseason, with tweaks made as needed. Still, it all comes down to whether senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron will be able to resist the temptation to supply his own judgment for the judgment of the officials who make the calls in real time, or whether he’ll defer to the requirement that intervention happen only when the error is truly clear and obvious.

Ty Law believes replay review for PI will hurt the game

  3. The main thing that bothers me about reply is that slow motion, and even worse, frame by frame replay gives people a false sense of time. Then you get the shallow comments like “He clearly…..” “He obviously….” “He deliberately…” the slower the replay the more illogical it gets. We can do HD frame by frame these days. All that does is muck up reality. In real time two guys sprinting side by side and get an arm or a leg tangled up. What may very well be incidental contact can get twisted into a capitol crime.
    Frame by frame can make incidental contact look intentional.

    I feel frame by frame can get you more lies than truths. That’s my fear. Add onto that people will see what they chose to see and you get even more muddied waters. As technology improves people have become more argumentative and less impartial to their own personal bias. Maybe I’m wrong but that’s how I see it.

  5. Hold on Ty. So you’re saying that knee-jerk reactions aren’t a good basis for rules creation? Who would have thought?!

  6. Simple solution to all of this:

    A) Throw the darn flag.

    B) Goodell could have intervened the moment this happened and given a call to the officials in the booth to throw the penalty

    Neither were done and these are the results. Live with it.

    This is all because Goodell and the owners wanted more revenue out of the LA market for the Super Bowl, so they cheated the Saints outright.

    At the 100th anniversary of this once great league, this is what Goodell has done.

    Yes, let’s ruin the game to appease Cheater Goodell.

    Someone make it stop! Any real NFL fan is rooting for that Saints fan and the judge suing Goodell and the NFL right now. A fake, loser fan that’s all whiny and enjoys Goodell’s creepy cheating and 5th place trophy approach, does not.

    If I am the union, I don’t even think about negotiating a new CBA until Goodell resigns. Don’t even think about it. All the players will have needed to save their pennies for this to help the league from continuing with its falling ratings under Goodell’s awful, unethical leadership.

  8. He needs to shut his damn mouth and tell that to his face if I see him. No one asked him

  10. They’ll keep making the rules worse until they scrap the committee and just have Belichick.

    Simple solution to all of this:

    A) Throw the darn flag.

    B) Goodell could have intervened the moment this happened and given a call to the officials in the booth to throw the penalty

    Neither were done and these are the results. Live with it.

    He and no one at 345 Park Ave were going to jump in on anything. They ordered those refs to look the other way.

    When the replacement refs were let go after Week 4 or whatever it was in 2012, one of them spoke up anonymously in a Peter King MMQB piece and said that Goodell coached them on how to call a game.

    Instead of letting the officials call a game similar to how an umpire might have a variation of a strike zone, where everyone sort of know what style it will be, Goodell tells refs to do certain things for ratings purposes.

    Make no mistake. The ratings drop is a real thing. He’s been caught and now it’s all backfiring.

    He needs to shut his damn mouth and tell that to his face if I see him. No one asked him
    internet tough guys remain undefeated, just ask them

