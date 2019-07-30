Washington works out Hugh Thornton

Getty Images

Tackle Donald Penn is on his way to join the team and Corey Robinson signed over the weekend, but the search for offensive line help isn’t over for Washington.

J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports that team is working out former Colts guard Hugh Thornton.

Thornton was a 2013 third-round pick in Indy and he started 12 games as a rookie. He started 20 more games over the next two seasons, but missed 2016 with a foot injury and announced his retirement in May 2017 after a brief stint with the Falcons.

Thornton returned to action with the Arizona entry in the Alliance of American Football earlier this year, however, and Washington will see if they think he has anything to offer the NFL at this stage in his career.