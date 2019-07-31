49ers limiting Jason Verrett in return from Achilles injury

AP

When Jason Verrett has been able to play football, he’s shown himself capable of playing at a level among the best in the league at cornerback. However, numerous serious injuries have significantly curtailed Verrett’s ability to play during his first five seasons in the NFL.

Verrett is with a new team but again working back from a major injury. An Achilles tear in training camp last year ultimately brought his tenure with the Chargers to an end. Now with the San Francisco 49ers, Verrett’s new team is doing their best to ease him into the mix while not asking him to do too much too fast.

According to Grant Cohn of the Associated Press, the 49ers have kept Verrett with their backup units since the start of training camp and are monitoring his reps closely.

“We’re managing (Verrett) to make sure he doesn’t have to be an All-Pro player yet,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said after practice. “Just continue to climb the ladder and get better every day. We will continue to increase his workload as (camp) goes on. Excited about where he’s at, and he’s only going to get better. He hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he’s capable of.”

Verrett made the Pro Bowl in his only full season of action with the Chargers. But Verrett played in just 11 total games in the other four seasons he spent with the team. Verrett said he considered retirement following the Achilles tear last season. He still doesn’t feel like he’s back to full strength but is happy with his progress.

“I’m working toward that every day,” Verrett said. “It’s going to be a marathon getting my feet back under me, but I like the pace I’m at now. My Achilles feels good. It’s just about physically being out there and gaining confidence.”